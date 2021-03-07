Non-tribals have right to GHADC polls: Mukul

SHILLONG, March 6: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Mukul Sangma has criticised the opposition to the participation of non-tribal people in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections.

He said keeping the non-tribal people out of the polls was against the principle of inclusivity.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that nobody should be given the reason to believe they can take the law into their own hands and dictate what they want to. We need to abide by constitutional provisions. We need discussions and not the imposition of one’s ideas,” he told reporters.

Asserting the importance of sending a message of inclusiveness, he said that the founding fathers of Meghalaya had the vision to be accommodative.

“We are following the foundation laid by them. That very foundation has created space for everybody and this has united the state. It has also created a situation where there is a sense of belongingness among the people,” the CLP leader and former chief minister said.

According to him, inclusiveness is at the core of the electoral process, whether it is for a district council or the Assembly. “Inclusiveness has withstood the test of time. Just because some people think what they think is right for others is not acceptable,” he added.

Sangma also said there is a need for an in-depth understanding of the genesis of core issues relating to the areas of differences with Assam for resolving the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute. People from both sides need to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.

“Any decision pertaining to resolving the differences with Assam must be acceptable to all people across communities and party lines,” he said.

He dissuaded the politicisation of such sensitive issues and favoured taking all stakeholders on board at the discussion stage. But some try to politicise the boundary issue during elections, he felt.

“People who lose relevance in public life cling to such issues, preventing the government of the day from taking bold decisions. This is where a strong political will is required,” Sangma said.

He agreed that the discussions for resolving inter-state boundary disputes have slowed down.

The CLP leader claimed he had as the chief minister ensured enough funds for the ADCs to fulfil their responsibilities and run the administration with dignity. The money was not utilised properly, he added.