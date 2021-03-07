Verdict: Letdown

SHILLONG, March 6: The National People’s Party-led MDA government has completed three years in office amid corruption charges, alleged illegalities and friction among the coalition partners.

NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma was sworn in as the Chief Minister on March 6, 2018, following the formation of the BJP-backed coalition government, which has since faced allegations of being soft toward illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The issue of illegal coal mining hurt the government’s image time and again, beginning with the assault on CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing and her colleague, the death of 15 miners in a flooded Ksan pit and six more in Rymbai.

Apart from the illegal coal, the state government has been blamed for mismanagement with allegations of corruption in the power sector and the autonomous district councils (ADCs). The state government, though, defied the call for a probe into these allegations.

Former Home Minister, R.G. Lyngdoh said the Conrad Sangma government has disappointed. “He promised a change for the better when he took over the reins, but the promises proved to be empty a few months down the line,” he said.

He cited the example of the Chief Minister’s handling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “He gave the people hope only to let them down. The story has been similar with the Them Mawlong, Inner-Line Permit (ILP) and power issue now,” he said.

“He had promised a bottom-up approach, but now we find the policies being made without proper consultations with the stakeholders. In fact, the stakeholders are contacted only after many of the decisions have been publicly announced,” Lyngdoh said.

According to him, issues such as price rise, employment, the rural economy, border problems, rise in urban crimes, congestion, and traffic jams are yet to be properly addressed while allegations of corruption and nepotism persist.

“The issue of illegal coal mining is yet to be successfully tackled. If they do not pull up their socks and start performing soon, 2023 could prove to be their Waterloo,” Lyngdoh added.

CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin said the government passed important resolutions on ILP, the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and MRSS Amendment Bill but these have been pending.

“The reason is that the NDA at the Centre has not taken a decision on this matter. The big question is whether the BJP, which heads the NDA, will listen to and consider the opinion of the MDA,” he said.

Lamenting the sloth over the issue of the Harijan Colony, Kharjahrin said the MDA government has done nothing on the inter-state boundary dispute with Assam.

“The issue on illegal mining and transportation of coal is serious and we feel it needs independent investigation. Saubhagya scheme, smart metering and other issues relating to MeECL are what we are all disappointed with,” he said.

He also said that the education system and the plight of teachers have not changed much and the state has witnessed many agitations by the teaching community in the last three years.

Slamming the government for failing to take a call on the three farm bills that rocked the nation, Kharjahrin said they want the state government to fulfil and resolve demands such as ILP, MRSSA, border issue, Harijan Colony, and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eight Schedule.

Demanding the upgrading of Mairang and Sohra civil sub-divisions into districts, he said it was high time for the state to have its own state university and government colleges in all the districts.

“Employment is the biggest challenge these days and it’s sad the situation has not improved in the last three year,” he said.

Former bureaucrat and activist, Toki Blah too said that the government is lucky in a way that it did not face any major law and order situation apart from the issue of Harijan Colony in 2018.

“However, there are scams and controversies one after another and the government has not been able to cover itself up,” he said while adding that controversies have become a regular feature of the MDA government.

CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing said: “People thought the MDA would bring change but it is getting worse instead.”

She said that the government is worried about IAS officers when the poor are struggling to get basic rights. She also faulted the government for not being transparent about spending public funds.

Issues plaguing Meghalaya

Uncertainty over ILP demand

Illegal coal mining & transportation

Interstate boundary dispute

Allegations of corruption

Harijan Colony row

Traffic congestion