Congress to rake up load-shedding issue

SHILLONG, March 7: The second day of the budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is set to be stormy as the Opposition Congress is all geared up to go guns blazing, especially at a time when load-shedding continues to plague the state.

Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie, on Sunday said that besides various other issues, they will be discussing on the Governor’s address and emphasising on power outage that has plagued the lives of the people of the state.

Enquired about other issues that the Opposition is likely to raise on Monday, Sawkmie said that they will certainly raise many issues but load-shedding will be their top priority as it happens to be the burning issue right now.

“People are suffering a lot and we will raise it tomorrow in the floor of the House,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, had earlier in the day said that the state government will be more than happy to clarify on the issues that will be raised by the Opposition during the ongoing Budget session.

“We feel that this is the best opportunity for the state government to clarify on issues that the Opposition will raise. During sessions, the Opposition brings up issues concerning the people.

The government then clarifies on those issues. This is the beauty of democracy,” the chief minister said.

It may be mentioned that the last Assembly session was dominated by the issues of illegal coal mining and transportation, mismanagement of the power sector and alleged corruption, and at the end of the session, the Opposition Congress had decried the replies from the ruling party.

The issues of illegal coal mining, transportation and power sector still seem to be the top few major issues of the ongoing Budget session as well.