NPP supporters, members resign in SGH over ticket denial to sitting MDC

TURA, Mar 7: In a major blow to the National People’s Party (NPP), members of the District Executive Committee from 2-Wagesik GHADC constituency including the President, Secretary and other members along with thousands of supporters have reportedly resigned en masse over the party’s failure to give a ticket to sitting MDC Sengnal N Sangma.

Earlier, the NPP while sidelining sitting MDC, Sengnal N Sangma had allotted the party ticket to new entrant, Bartholomeo D Shira. It may be recalled that Sengnal had held the Finance portfolio during his tenure as the executive member of the EC.

“All sitting MDCs were given tickets to contest the upcoming polls except Sengnal. This is gross injustice and humiliation meted out to him. We have resigned as we have decided to continue to be loyal to him,” the members said.

According to a delayed report, the mass resignation took place following a huge meeting on Saturday.