Garo umbrella body condemn Prestone, Mukul for ‘irresponsible statement’

TURA, March 8: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong and leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma were on Monday condemned by a conglomerate of organizations from Garo Hills for issuing separate statements justifying the participation of non-tribals in the GHADC.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and District Council Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong had said that rules in the GHADC allow the participation of non-tribals in its affairs while Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma more recently also stated that ‘non-tribals have the right to GHADC polls’.

While reacting strongly to Tynsong’s statement, the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) which comprises various Garo organizations said that instead of safeguarding a tribal institute like the GHADC, the Minister in charge of it has supported the participation of non-tribals in its elections.

“The provisions of the Green Book & the Autonomous District Council Rules, (ADC Rules) based on which GHADC is governed are completely silent about such provisions of seat reservation for non tribal candidates. People who are at the helm of administration like Preston Tynsong must be well conversant with such rules but unfortunately, he is still ignorant about the Golden Rules for the survival of the tribal people. Preston has no moral ground to continue with the coveted portfolios he is presently holding and must quit the posts immediately as he is the wrong person for the job,” Convenor of AGHJAC, Balkarin Ch Marak said.

Reacting similarly to Opposition leader Mukul Sangma’s statement, Marak said that the irresponsible and dangerous statement is deserving of an apology.

“Both these leaders of the Congress and the NPP are dangerous and traitors of the indigenous Garo people. They will undoubtedly lead their own tribesmen to extinction in the long run,” Marak added, while strongly condemning both leaders.