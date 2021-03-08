Model code violations reported in Assam

GUWAHATI, March 8: Surveillance teams have confiscated Rs 2.72 crore in cash and 2.40 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 1.11 crore since the announcement of the Assembly polls, sources in the election department here said.

The sources further said that police, flying squads and static surveillance teams have been keeping strict vigil on suspicious movement of cash, valuables, liquor, contraband items to prevent any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which has been enforced to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

However, 23 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been received from various districts of the state, the department informed.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.