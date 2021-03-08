Cong fields tea planter for prestigious Titabor seat

GUWAHATI: The Opposition Congress has opted for a veteran party man and tea planter-cum-businessman to contest the Assembly election from the prestigious Titabor seat, earlier represented by former three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away in November last year.

A Congress spokesperson informed The Shillong Times here on Monday that the Titabor seat would be contested by Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, “a veteran Congressman and a tea planter by profession, having several plantations in Upper Assam. He has been closely associated with the party and its workers for a long time.”

Gogoi had represented Titabor for four consecutive terms since 2001.

The central election committee of the All India Congress Committee had on Sunday night released the second list of candidates for three Assam Assembly constituencies, Titabor, and two other constituencies in Lakhimpur district, Naoboicha and Dhakuakhana.

The Naoboicha legislative Assembly seat this time will be represented by veteran Congressman and former minister Bharat Chandra Narah, while Padma Lochan Doley, a young leader of Takam Mising Porin Kebang, a frontline Mising students organisation, will contest from Dhakuakhana.

It may be mentioned that the Congress had announced on Saturday a list of 40 out of the 47 constituencies going to polls in the first phase on March 27. The first list however did not have a candidate for Titabor constituency.

According to party sources a political strategy firm was engaged to work out the Congress plan of action for the polls.

Reportedly, the firm had suggested Gogoi’s parliamentarian son Gaurav for the constituency.

“My relationship with the people of Titabor is beyond politics. Titabar is my home and I will forever remain her son. I request all the Congress party workers to canvass in favour of Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah and ensure the victory of Indian National Congress in the elections,” Lok Sabha MP and Congress manifesto committee chairman, Gaurav Gogoi tweeted on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Gohpur, where Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president filed his nomination on Monday, Gaurav said that the Congress, as a party, has seen many of its leaders sacrifice their lives during the Freedom Movement.

“Our party workers have always put the party before self…..yes of course, they can have sentiments attached with a candidate or constituency,” he said.