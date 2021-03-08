Opp to react after studying govt’s reports to Lokayukta

SHILLONG, March 7: Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma, has said that he will react to the reports that were submitted before the Lokayukta by the state government only after studying them.

“I have already entrusted my lawyer to look at all the materials which were made available before the Lokayukta and the submission, which was made thereof. The important issue that I have mentioned in my complaint is the continuity of illegal mining in state, specifically the recent case in West Jaintia Hills,” Mukul told reporters recently. He alleged that as per records, there are as many as 1,41,000 metric tonnes of coal at Khliehrangnah, Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills, which was reported by a villager following which an inquiry was ordered by the deputy commissioner.

According to the Congress leader, subsequent to the order, the coal had disappeared from the site.

“Unless there is a proper investigation, it cannot be ascertained as to how the coal disappeared. It is a prima facie case that a substantial amount of coal has been transferred illegally without paying royalty or without giving revenue to the government. This means that somebody has conspired to allow this to happen, thereby depriving the state from its own revenue,” Mukul said.

“This well-scripted modus operandi will not be known easily unless one understands why the script has been prepared and what is the intention behind this script. It’s a prima facie case which means the state has been robbed of the revenue and royalty,” he added.

Asserting that the government must try to recover the revenue which has been lost, Mukul said the government must go after the criminals and put them behind bars.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Lokayukta had expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by the state government to stop illegal mining and transportation of coal.