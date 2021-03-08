Needy to do well out of kendra: CM

SHILLONG, March 7: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has assured that with the inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at NEIGRIHMS, the weaker sections of the society and the ones in urgent need of medicines will start to benefit.

The chief minister was addressing during the inaugural programme of the PMBJK at NEIGRIHMS on Sunday. The programme was also attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister AL Hek and director of NEIGRIHMS, et al.

Conrad, during the programme, bemoaned the low supply of medicines and their exorbitant prices across state.

He averred that the medicines available at the kendra are not only budget-friendly but are also of good quality. He expressed hope that the facility shall reach almost every nook and cranny across Meghalaya.

“A holistic approach to healthcare is the way forward and we look forward to opening more such stores across the state,” the chief minister said. ) Conrad also informed that the state government is looking to spend almost Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore in two years from now in a bid to revamp the overall health infrastructures at the grassroots level.

“We are planning to upgrade the CHCs, PHCs and health sub-centres at all the levels and there are about 600-plus institutions or centres across Meghalaya. Our intention is to upgrade all of them,” Conrad said.

Lamenting the deaths of two young legislators within a month’s time, the chief minister accentuated the need to come up with preventive measures.

He also lauded the prime minister for inaugurating the 7500th kendra in NEIGRIHMS.