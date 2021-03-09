Conrad: Seriously pursuing ILP

SHILLONG, March 8: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government is seriously pursuing the issue of implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Replying to a Zero Hour notice moved by Congress MLA Mayralborn Syiem in the Assembly on Monday, Sangma said the state government has held a series of meetings with various NGOs, which are demanding the implementation of ILP. He said the government constituted various committees to find a solution to the problem of influx.

He said the state government is taking all possible steps to urge the Central government to consider the state’s proposal.

He recalled the steps the government had taken leading up to the state Assembly unanimously passing a resolution to urge the Central government to implement ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873 in the state and make necessary amendment to the regulation for inclusion of the state of Meghalaya in the Preamble of the BEFR.

Sangma said the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, 2016 seeks to provide a framework for verification and regulation of tenants residing in Meghalaya in order to enhance the security of the citizens of the state and prevent breach of peace and maintain public order.

The proposal for amendment to the Act was necessitated to strengthen the existing Act and verify the persons who intend to stay in the state, the CM said.

The Bill inserted a new Section whereby all persons who wish to stay in Meghalaya for more than 48 hours have to register and furnish information as per the rules to be framed while exempting certain categories of persons such as permanent residents, MPs, MLAs, government servants, etc.

“The Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by the Assembly on March 19, 2020 and sent to the Governor for his assent. The matter is presently under discussion,” Sangma said. He recalled that the Assembly had unanimously passed another resolution on March 16, 2020 to urge the Centre to exempt the whole of Meghalaya, including areas not covered under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution, from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and it was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for consideration.

The CM said the state government had raised both the issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in due course again. He said the state government is awaiting a response from the Union government.

During Shah’s January 23 visit to Shillong, a memorandum was submitted to him wherein the matter, relating to the demand for ILP, was also included.

Earlier, while moving the Zero Hour notice, Syiem said the Centre should clearly spell out if it is granting ILP to Meghalaya or not. He said it is necessary for the state to come up with more entry and exit points.