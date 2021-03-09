‘All illegal coke units in state shut’

SHILLONG, March 8: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday informed the Assembly that all coke factories operating in the state without valid documents have been closed down.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA from Mawsynram, H.M. Shangpliang on the second day of the budget session, Sangma said the notice to close down the illegal coke factories was issued on August 15, 2020.

Shangpliang alleged that the illegal coke factories were still functioning even after the closure notice was issued.

“I recollect when we had inspected the coke factories and the Deputy Commissioner had admitted that he had received notices from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB). To date, the coke factories are functioning, especially at night,” he said.

The Chief Minister, in his reply, stated a joint inspection was done by the DC and MSPCB on January 15, and they confirmed that all these illegal coal factories have been closed down.

Replying to a supplementary question on the source of the coal being burnt in the coke factories, he said the single window agencies while giving the permission had clearly stated that all the coal used must be from a legal source.

“Therefore, the question of illegal sources does not arise,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that every coke unit will have its own source and the factories are allowed to use coal from the coalfields of Coal India Limited in Assam and West Bengal and also the coal being auctioned by the state government.

Replying to a supplementary by Congress legislator from Umroi, George B. Lyngdoh on the number of illegal coke factories in West Khasi Hills, Sangma said only four of the 21 coke factories in the district were illegal.

“Ten out of 17 coke factories got clearance through single windows agencies. Seven of them are completely illegal,” the Chief Minister said.

Replying to another supplementary by Lyngdoh on whether the government has dismantled the factories and the equipment, Sangma said the MSPCB had filed a case and the trial was going on in the district court.

“Once the court gives the judgment only then necessary action will be taken. Till then, these coke factories functioning illegally will continue to remain closed,” he added.

Lyngdoh insisted that the state government should dismantle all the illegal coke factories to show that the government has a firm stand on this matter.

“Definitely strict action will be taken against the illegal coke factories,” he reacted.