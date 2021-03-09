Drug peddler linked to SSR probe arrested in Goa

Panaji, March 8 : Three persons, including one Hemant Sah alias Maharaj, who is allegedly linked to the drug probe launched following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in Goa, an official statement said on Monday.

Agency officials have also seized a large amount of drugs including cocaine, LSD, charas, ganja, during the simultaneous raids which are being conducted by the central agency through Sunday and Monday. Two foreigners from Congo and Nigeria have also been arrested by the agency officials.

Sah, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who had been running a shack along North Goa’s Morjim beach for several years had been named as a supplier by two alleged Mumbai-based drug dealers Anuj Keswani and Regan Mahakaal, who have been booked into the agency’s high profile drug probe.

“Hemant Sah alias Maharaj is native of Madhya Pradesh and was running a shack Buena Vida in Morjim area for the past several years. After locating Maharaj in Miramar area, his premises was raided in the late evening which resulted in recovery of 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and charas 30 grams,” NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

In another raid, the agency officials nabbed Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko from Nigeria and John Infinity alias David from Congo seizing 41 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), charas 28 gram, cocaine 22 gram, ganja 1.100 kg, 160 grams of white powder and 500 grams blue crystal suspected to be psychotropic substance and an amount of Rs 10,000.

According to Wankhede, Ubabako had been previously arrested by the Goa Police in 2013 on a narcotics charge.

“During the follow-up action, NCB team searched premises of one Prasad Walke and recovered LSD blots (commercial quantity) on Monday. Seizure formalities are underway and we are looking for Prasad Walke and his other associates. Prasad Walke is a history sheeter who had already been booked by NCB Goa in the year 2018 for trafficking of LSD, cocaine, ecstacy and ganja,” the NCB statement also said.(IANS)