‘Miners died due to trauma, fractures & haemorrhage’

SHILLONG, March 8: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday disclosed in the Assembly that the six miners, who lost their lives in a coal pit in Rymbai Elaka in East Jaintia Hills, had died due to trauma leading to multiple fractures and haemorrhage.

Replying to the question raised by Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh on the death of the six miners, Sangma informed that arrests were made soon after the accident occurred. One person was arrested and an attempt was made to arrest another individual, but both of them secured bail.

The CM informed that police have registered cases under several sections of IPC and Section 21(5) of MMDR Act and 3/4 of the Explosive Substance Act.

To a supplementary question raised by the East Shillong MLA on the depth of the coal pit, Sangma said that he did not have the report but added that there was a mechanical breakdown of a crane they were using to excavate some land.

The CM also informed that after interrogation of some locals near the coal mines it was found that a Sordar was supervising the work. “He managed to flee before we could arrest him,” he added.