State earned Rs 70 crore from fuel tax

SHILLONG, March 8: Taxation Minister James PK Sangma today informed the House that the state has earned Rs 70.65 crore from taxes on sale of petrol and diesel since 2017.

Replying to the question raised by Umroi MLA George B. Lyngdoh (Congress) during question hour on Monday, Sangma informed that the state earned Rs 29.24 crore in 2017-18 fiscal, Rs 8.49 crore in 2018-19, Rs 12.71 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 20.21 crore in 2020-21.

The minister also informed the House that audit reports have indicated that most of the retailers in the state do not submit their actual returns vis-à-vis the quantity of fuel sold.