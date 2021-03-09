Transit camp at Khanapara draws MLAs’ ire

SHILLONG, March 8: Members of the Legislative Assembly today expressed concern over construction of a transit camp by Assam at Khanapara in Meghalaya and regular skirmishes along the disputed interstate border between the two states.

Replying to a short duration discussion moved by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed the House that from 2018 till February this year, Assam government has prevented four developmental projects from being implemented by Meghalaya whereas Meghalaya government has stopped as many as 16 projects of Assam.

As many as 116 untoward incidents have been reported along the disputed border in the last four years.

Informing that the state government has asked Assam not to hinder development works being implemented by Meghalaya, the chief minister said that the Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner has submitted a report to the government on the matter of construction of a transit camp by Assam at Khanapara. The Ri Bhoi DC has already taken up the matter with her Kamrup counterpart and the Assam government has been asked to stop the camp construction.

The chief minister also pointed out that any border issue between the two states is initially discussed and resolved at the OC/ DC/ SP level and if the matter remains unresolved, it is taken up by nodal officers or the chief secretary.

Sangma informed the House that a CM-level meeting was planned in April 2020 to discuss the interstate boundary issue but the pandemic foiled the plan.

The Cm asserted that the state government was keen to resolve the interstate boundary disputes.

“At present both states are engaged in bilateral talks at the CM- and Chief Secretary- levels to ensure status quo is maintained,” he said.

The chief minister further added that the state government has no plan to introduce spot land registration along the interstate border.

Earlier, while initiating the short duration discussion, Syiem stressed on proper dialogue between the two states to resolve the pending matter.

Participating in the discussion, Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Kimfa Marbaniang pointed out that only Meghalaya was respecting the status quo.

Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh called upon the government to order an inquiry to find out the owner(s) of the land where the transit camp is being constructed by Assam.

He asked the state government to find out if any NOC was given to Assam by the landowner(s) for construction of the transit camp.