Cong hammers govt on power cuts, price rise

SHILLONG, March 8: Opposition Congress on Monday sought to corner the state government on various issues, including load-shedding.

Moving the amendment to the Governor’s discussion in the Assembly, Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie said unemployment is a big issue in the state and the government must take measures to address it.

Asking the government to explore the idea of raising one more police battalion to absorb the unemployed, he said the government’s decision to reimburse 95% of income tax for AIS officers is not a bad idea although the timing of it was wrong.

He said the government took the decision at a time the state is reeling under a financial crisis.

He took cognisance of the fact that the state has to pay Rs 18 crore to the National Thermal Power Corporation even though it is not taking any power from the firm.

He said load-shedding is a serious issue.

Sawkmie said the consumers, particularly drivers of commercial vehicles, are suffering due to increased fuel prices. Pointing out that the contractual teachers have been staging a protest for over a month now, he said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma should accommodate them. The government needs to a have a political will for that, he said.

The Congress MLA expressed deep concern that the employees of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council were not paid their salaries for several years and asked the government to immediately look into it.

Earlier, he asked the government to allow two-way movement of vehicular traffic at the Mawlai Bypass.

‘ONLINE CAMPAIGN TO DEFAME MEGHALAYA’

Umroi MLA, George Lyngdoh expressed concern over the misinformation campaign by a section of social media users that Meghalaya is not safe for non-tribals.

Participating in the discussion on the Governor’s address, Lyngdoh said there seems to be a sinister design as online hate videos are being circulated where some people are trying to portray Meghalaya as being unsafe for non-tribals. He asked the government to do the needful before it is too late.

The MLA condemned some incidents where mobs took the law into their hands. He cited the Harijan Colony issue, killing of Khasi Students’ Union member Lurshai Hynniewta, murder of a labourer in South West Khasi Hills and lynching of a boy in North Garo Hills.

“Intelligence failure and lack of preparedness are the causes of these incidents,” he said. He pointed out that when people protest peacefully, nobody listens to their grievances.

He insisted that the government create awareness to make people understand the consequences of committing a crime against women.

Congress MLA, HM Shangpliang said the Governor’s address was silent on the issue of Inner Line Permit. He asked the government to address the concerns of all teachers.