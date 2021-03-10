Conrad presents Rs 1570 crore deficit budget 2021-22

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday presented the budget for 2021-22 with a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,570 crore which is around 4.07 percent of the GSDP.

The total receipts is estimated at Rs 17,509 crore of which the revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 15, 232 crore and capital receipts at Rs 2,277 crore excluding borrowings of Rs 2,247 crore. The total receipts are estimated to be Rs 15, 262.

On the expenditure side, the total expenditure is estimated at Rs 17,603 crore of which the revenue department is estimated at Rs 13, 956 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 3,647 crore. Excluding repayment of loans if Rs 771 crore , the total estimated expenditure is 16, 832 crore. The interest payments for 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 1,047 crores and pension payments at Rs 1,303 crore.

The highlights of the budget include:

The State government has allocated, Rs 820 crore for the health sector which is an increase of 13 percent over 2020-21.

Educations sector has received an allocation of Rs 980 crores of which Rs 453 crores are from State resources.

For Agriculture and allied sectors Rs 599 crores have been allocated including Rs 247 crore from the State resources.

An overall development budget of Rs 1,080 crore have been proposed for road and bridges sector while and overall development budget of Rs 2,461 crore have been proposed for the infrastructure sector including Rs 893 crore from the State’s resources.

The allocation of the water supply sector has been doubled to Rs 802 crore.

For Sports and Youth Affairs, Rs 200 crore have been allocated for the next financial year while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the tourism sector.

An amount of Rs 27 crore have been allocated for the completion of iconic Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture.

On events related to 50th Anniversary of statehood, Rs 20 crore has been allocated.

An amount of Rs 80 crore have been allocated for strengthening police infrastructure for next financial year.