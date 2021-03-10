Cong goes MeECL way under Mukul’s leadership: Conrad

SHILLONG, March 10: The National president of NPP and the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma today ripped through the Opposition Congress rank and file and cautioned them that if Dr Mukul Sangma continued to lead the Congress there was a big chance that the fate of the Congress will be similar to that of the MeECL.

He said this during his reply on the discussion on Governor’s address while touching about the issues raised about MeECL.

Recalling that the leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma had recently stated that the ouster of Chief Minister and Power Minister would resolve the mess in the power sector, the Chief Minister said that it was not in their hands and the MLAs and people would decide.

He said that if the present leadership in the opposition continued there was a big chance that it would create a mess in the opposition also like that of MeECL.

The Chief Minister pointed out one has to realise that many other things took place that created a mess in MeECL.

He informed that when unbundling took place in the entire process there was terms and condition for terminal benefits and the then Congress government said that they will pay Rs 840 crores terminal benefits but not a single rupee was given.

Informing that the MeECL had to pay the amount from their pocket, he said that from 2010, Rs 600 crores had been paid.

“If the government had cleared the dues may be MeECL would have been on a slightly better position,” he observed.