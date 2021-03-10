Mamata files nomination from Nandigram

KOLKATA, March 10: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination as a Trinamool Congress candidate from East Midnapore’s Nandigram assembly constituency.

Banerjee took part in a 2-km-long roadshow at Haldia and finally filed her nomination at the Haldia sub-divisional office. She was accompanied by party state president Subrata Bakshi.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency so far.

Nandigram is a stronghold of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had been elected from the high-profile seat in 2016 and became a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet.

Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he would defeat Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes in Nandigram.