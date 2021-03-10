MLA wants local brew legalised

SHILLONG, March 9: Mawphlang MLA, Syntar Klass Sunn on Tuesday advised the state government to give local brew the status of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by legalising it.

He argued in the Assembly that the production of rice beer, if legalised, will contribute to state’s revenue and generate employment.

A discussion on the issue started on a subtle note with Sunn seeking the rates of different IMFL brands, excise duty slabs and revenue collection from Excise Minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

The minister replied that the revenue collected from excise duty on IMFL was 199.30 crore in 2017-2018, Rs 226.21 crore in 2018-2019, Rs 276.27 crore in 2019-2020 and Rs 268.79 crore till January 2021. Sunn then asked if there have been any complaints over revenue collection. Shylla replied that there was none. He said everyone is happy with the collection.

The Mawphlang MLA then wanted to know the difference between rum and rice consumption, which made Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to intervene. He said the discussion is being led to a different trajectory as rum is liquor and its consumption is optional while rice is a staple of the people of the state.

But Sunn countered. He said since rice is aplenty in the state, why the state government is not legalising the production of local brew from fermented rice and generate revenue and employment.

The CM said the state produces about 3 lakh metric tonne of rice while its consumption is 4 lakh metric tonne.

“There is a clear shortage of 1 lakh metric tonne. So, if we were to divert rice and push it for breweries, it will affect the primary and staple diet,” he argued.

But Sunn asked if that is the case, how coal is supplied to coke factories in Shallang from outside the state. He said rice too can be supplied to the local breweries from outside the state.

Sangma agreed, stating that it is a good suggestion. He said the government will examine it.