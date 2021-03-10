Two minor brothers electrocuted in West Jaintia Hills

JOWAI, March 10: In a bizzare incident, two brothers, Ripynskhem Papeng (9 years) and a 2- –year-old Arbaban Papeng were electrocuted at Umsalait village in West Jaintia Hills District on Wednesday around 10 o’clock in the morning.

Sources informed that the elder brother was carrying his young brother on his back when they came outside of their house to play and accidentally touched the live electric wire. Both died on the spot.

The victims were the sons of Pdiang Papeng and Darling Shadap.