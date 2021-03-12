2-way traffic on Mawlai Bypass

SHILLONG, March 11: Hours after members of the House took up the issue of converting the Mawlai Bypass into a two-way road for vehicular traffic, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police S. Nongtnger informed that Shillong Traffic Police (STP) will implement the same on a trial basis from Friday.

Following successful completion of the trial run, the Bypass shall be notified for regular two-way plying of vehicular traffic, he said in a statement.

Vehicles coming from Ri Bhoi/ Umiam intending to proceed towards Mawlai Umshing, Golf Link, Pynthorumkhrah and other adjoining destinations can take the Mawlai Bypass and vice versa.

The move is expected to ease the traffic congestion on the Mawiong-Mawlai Nongkwar stretch of G.S. Road.