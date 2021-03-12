Conrad hints at paperless Assembly

SHILLONG, March 11: The upcoming Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang, expected to be completed and handed over to the state government next year, will be replete with technological solutions and is likely to be paperless.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today informed that the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is exploring the idea of going paperless once the Assembly shifts to its permanent address.

The state government is contemplating the idea of providing tablets to the members so that discussions, questions and budget presentations can be made paperless.

Language barrier

The CM, who has been accused of shielding his ministers from facing questions and giving replies on their behalf, said that legislators who are not very conversant with English have the option of speaking in the local languages on the condition that their speeches and replies are translated and distributed among the members.

He quickly added that the Speaker would be in better position to comment on the matter.

Recalling that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has a history of maintaining high standards of discussions and debates, Sangma said healthy discussions were necessary but members sometimes get carried away and this should be avoided.

“We should strive to continue this strong tradition of healthy discussions,” the CM added.