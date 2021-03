SHILLONG, March 12: Students’ of St Anthony’s College music department today performed during the inauguration of the photo exhibition titled “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” organised on the occasion of 75th year of India’s Independence at State Convention Centre in the city on Friday.

Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the ceremonial lamp,

A large number of school children thronged the photo exhibition.