‘Set up helpline to prevent harassment of labourers’

SHILLONG, March 11: The Opposition Congress has asked the state government to set up a helpline number and work on a mechanism for quick and effective response to any case of harassment of migrant labourers by vigilante groups and citizens who often take law into their hands.

Moving a call attention motion, Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh suggested that the government should come up with a helpline number so that responding teams can react to any information on harassment of labourers by vigilantes who often visit industrial units and construction sites to check on the antecedents of the labourers.

Lyngdoh also highlighted a recent news item about MN Saw Cum Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd employing underage children and other migrant workers without documents at the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Umiam.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Labour, Prestone Tynsong said a spot inquiry conducted on the premises of the said company found that there were six permanent and 20 casual workers but there was no evidence to suggest that minors were being employed.

Tynsong also said that rules are already in place for the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers and the notification for the same has already been sent to all the district task forces.