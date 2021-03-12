Engineers expose MeECL illegalities

SHILLONG, March 11: After the Opposition Congress, the MeECL (Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited) Engineers’ Association has spilled the beans about the alleged illegalities in the corporation.

The association’s president, P.K. Shullet blamed the losses of the corporation on decisions taken by the management. He alluded to the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project among those that have affected the financial health of the corporation.

The association alleged that the MeECL management wilfully endorsed the exaggerated price offered or supplied by the contractor, Satnam Global Infra Projects Limited. For instance, a combo of a desktop, computer table and chair with a maximum market price of Rs. 70,000 was procured for Rs 3.36 lakh.

“Such actions caused heavy loss to the organisation and the state exchequer,” Shullet said.

The association said that Satnam Global had executed the Saubhagya Scheme. Materials under this scheme were supplied at rates 100% more than those approved by MeECL, it said.

The same firm had handled the smart or advance meter project at rates 300% more than in other states, the association said.

“Before it could see the light of the day, the smart meter project has been marred by controversies and suspicion. We feel the mandate of the Government of India through its Smart Meter National Programme has been wilfully ignored by the MeECL management. By adopting this programme, the organisation would have avoided any financial liability,” the association said.

The engineers’ body also took note of the special tariff offered to the Byrnihat Industries Association (BIA). It said the single part tariff without fixed charge offered to industrial units at Rs 4.9/unit was perhaps the first of its kind in the country.

A comparative study of revenue realisation has revealed that the special tariff robbed the organisation of a substantial amount of revenue.

The Joint Action Committee had petitioned the MeSERC for reviewing the special tariff offered by MePDCL to the BIA. There have been two hearings to date.

The association also slammed the MeECL management over the special concession and treatment to JUD Cements Ltd, alleging supply of power was not cut off despite the unit running up an unpaid electricity bill of about Rs. 24 crore.

“Power to the industrial unit was disconnected at 11.50 am on February 6, but a directive was passed by the higher authorities to restore supply to this habitual defaulter. This shows that the management and those in the corridors of power are in cahoots with this establishment,” the association said.

It further said that special concession and treatment has been given to Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd in which the industrial unit was offered a special tariff. This unit now has an outstanding due of about Rs. 20 crore, but it continues to get power.

The association alleged that this industrial unit was in January found to have tampered with the electrical system on its premises, which is tantamount to committing energy theft according to the provisions of the Electricity Act of 2003. The management transferred the AEE of Vigilance Sub-Division, who had filed an FIR at the Byrnihat police station.

Members of the association had earlier said they had met an officer who was suspended, taking a resolution to firmly stand with him. The officer’s suspension was unwarranted, it added.

“The suspension order is a clear intention to tarnish the image of an honest officer and serve as a warning to other officers who refuse to bend the rules at the management’s whims and fancies to facilitate irregularities in performing official duties,” the association added.