Who is Alia Bhatt ‘missing’ lately?

MUMBAI, March 12: Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday posted a romantic picture that has her holding hands with someone whose face is not seen in the frame.

“Major missing,” wrote Alia, as caption with the image, adding a heart emoji.

This has naturally led to speculations, considering Alia’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently tested positive for Covid-19, and is in isolation.

The actress has earlier posted a statement to say that she has tested negative for the virus, and is resuming work.

Alia’s “Ganguabi Kathiawadi” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is under quarantine.

Besides the Bhansali directorial, the actress is also shooting for her debut production “Darlings”. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.