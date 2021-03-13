Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid

Mumbai, March 12 : Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested psitive for Covid-19. The actor is currently living under home quarantine and is on medication.

A statement issued by Bajpayee’s team reads: “Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months.

“Manoj was shooting for the film ‘Despatch’ which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery.”

On the work front, Bajpayee will next be seen playing a polie officer named ACP Avinash, in the upcoming digital film “Silence… Can You Hear It”.

The mystery thriller film, also starring Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik, premieres on March 26 on Zee 5.(IANS)