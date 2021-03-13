Nonagenarian kills self in SWKH

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, March 12: A 94-year-old person identified as Phre Iawphniaw of Rembyrngaw village in South West Khasi Hills District hanged himself on Friday.
Police informed that the family members discovered his body around 4:30 am on Friday.
The family claimed the body after seeking post-mortem exemption which was granted by a Magistrate.
Police have ruled out any foul play in the nonagenarian’s death.

