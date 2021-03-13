Ampareen wants more flights to Delhi

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Ampareen Lyngdoh ST FILE PHOTO

SHILLONG, March 12: Senior Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh today urged the Meghalaya government to push for increasing the weekly frequency of the Shillong-New Delhi flight and to consider giving a facelift to the Shillong Airport at Umroi since the city is now connected to two metros – Kolkata and New Delhi.
Moving a zero hour notice in the Assembly, the Congress legislator said that FlyBig is operating only one flight per week on the Shillong-Delhi route and it is high time that the frequency is increased.
Pointing out that the airport lacks food counters, prepaid taxi services and even a tourism counter, Lyngdoh asked the government to give a facelift to the only functional airport in Meghalaya.
Replying to the notice, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said Indigo has been operating the Shillong-Kolkata flight daily since February 1 and as many as 298 passengers have flown since the service resumed.
He also added that if there is a demand, FlyBig can operate the flight twice a week.
The minister also assured the House that he would push the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to give a facelift to the Umroi airport and add more facilities and counters at the airport.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.