Ampareen wants more flights to Delhi

SHILLONG, March 12: Senior Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh today urged the Meghalaya government to push for increasing the weekly frequency of the Shillong-New Delhi flight and to consider giving a facelift to the Shillong Airport at Umroi since the city is now connected to two metros – Kolkata and New Delhi.

Moving a zero hour notice in the Assembly, the Congress legislator said that FlyBig is operating only one flight per week on the Shillong-Delhi route and it is high time that the frequency is increased.

Pointing out that the airport lacks food counters, prepaid taxi services and even a tourism counter, Lyngdoh asked the government to give a facelift to the only functional airport in Meghalaya.

Replying to the notice, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said Indigo has been operating the Shillong-Kolkata flight daily since February 1 and as many as 298 passengers have flown since the service resumed.

He also added that if there is a demand, FlyBig can operate the flight twice a week.

The minister also assured the House that he would push the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to give a facelift to the Umroi airport and add more facilities and counters at the airport.