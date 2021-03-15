A guard sleeps near an exhibition area on Dandi March or Salt March, to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

By Agencies
A guard sleeps near an exhibition area on Dandi March or Salt March, to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. The Salt movement, which took place from March to April 1930, was an act of civil revolt led by Mahatma Gandhi to protest the British rule in the country. (PTI)
