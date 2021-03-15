India records 25,320 fresh COVID cases

New Delhi, March 14: India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20.

The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country’s active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated. (PTI)