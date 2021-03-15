Amit Shah lashes out at Congress-AIUDF over influx in Assam

GUWAHATI, March 15: Union home minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Assam to vote for the BJP-led alliance in the state, while alleging that the Opposition Congress and Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) “cannot protect Assam’s culture and civilisation” and that the parties will only encourage influx if they are brought back to power again”.

Addressing the Town Hall conclave at the Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Monday evening ahead of the Assembly polls in Assam, Shah said the saffron party’s aim was to protect Assam’s culture and build a culturally-united Assam.

“Only the BJP can protect Assam’s culture and civilisation…so we seek your votes to help vote BJP to power again. We have in the past five years made Assam influx-free, militancy-free and paved way for development which the Congress has failed in 60 years…Give us another five years, we will make Assam flood free,” he said.

The BJP leader interacted with thousands of BJP social media volunteers and also launched the party’s social media campaign, ‘Selfie with Development’, where party members, including social media activists, will be encouraged to take selfies of projects and upload them on social media.

“The onus is on our cyber yoddhas, advocates and prominent citizens to protect Assam’s future and take the significance of the party’s mission to fulfill Assam’s dreams to the people of the state,” Shah said.

Referring to the significance of the elections and its objectives, Shah further slammed the Opposition by asking, “Can Congress-AIUDF fulfill Srimanta Sankardev’s dreams; can it honour Bhupen Hazarika or Lachit Barphukan’s achievements… so Assam’s electorate has to determine who will accomplish Sankardev’s and Madhabdev’s dreams…”

“The Congress talks about secularism but its brand of secularism is unique and beyond anyone’s understanding…Congress has allowed influx to go unchecked only to build its vote bank…it has allowed encroachment in satra lands,” he said.

“Besides, the Congress has only believed in dynastic politics and divide-and-rule policy…It has divided the Assamese and Bangla-speaking people of the state, divided the people of plains and hills, etc….But thanks to the mandate of the electorate in 2016, the BJP came to power and removed all such politics and policies….BJP has ironed out all difference to pave way for peace and harmony,” he asserted.

Shah also claimed success of the BJP-led government to protect Assam’s pride, rhinos over the past five years by bringing poaching to almost zilch. He further had a word of praise for Assam tea and its pungent taste, besides the party caring for the tea workers for which a Rs 3000-crore scheme has been recently announced.

Shah also interacted with youths from places like Nalbari and Silchar on steps taken to stop migration of youths of Assam to other states, industrialisation and imbibe the Atma-Nirbhar culture among them