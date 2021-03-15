SSB personnel in Arunachal Pradesh sensitised on wildlife crimes

Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh), March 15: Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation and research organisation successfully conducted workshop on prevention of wildlife crime and intelligence gathering with 30th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bol (SSB) at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh today.

The programme was held as part of the series of programmes for border guarding agencies in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with the objective to arrest the rising graph of wildlife crimes in the region.

The programme was inaugurated by commandant of the 30th Battalion of the SSB, Sunil Soni who stressed upon the need to curb wildlife crime through using practical methods. He said wildlife crime is a major crime and frontline staff of SSB are dedicated to save natural resources of country in extreme conditions also.

Jimmy Borah, Senior Manager of Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD) of Aaranyak presented a global perspective of wildlife crime with a focus on reducing demands and supply through cooperation and collaboration among different agencies including the SSB.

Assistant director of WCCB, Jawaharlal Baro spoke about the WCCB’s involvement in reducing wildlife crime. He also mentioned about sections under which enforcement agencies like SSB can help minimise crimes.

Intelligence assistant of the WCCB, Hiten Borah spoke about wildlife trafficking, techniques of Intelligence collection and on decoy deal to curb wildlife crimes. He explained in detail how Intelligence network can help generate information which can be utilised properly to minimise offences.

A practical session on identifying different wildlife products was also done among participants. A total of 42 participants were present from different battalions of Dirang, Tawang and Bomdila.