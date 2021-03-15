BJP releases list for third phase Assam polls

GUWAHATI, March 15: BJP has released a list of 17 candidates for the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly elections on April 6.

Cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has been nominated for Dharmapur constituency while incumbent minister, Siddhartha Bhattacharya has been nominated again to contest from Gauhati East constituency.

The saffron party announced that it would contest from 92 seats while leaving the remaining seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly to its alliance members.

Sitting MLAs, Atul Bora and Suman Haripriya will contest from Dispur and Hajo constituencies respectively.

Another sitting MLA, Narayan Deka has been given the ticket to contest from his present seat, Barkhetri. The other candidates announced in the list comprise Ashadul Islam (South Salmara); Debamoy Sanyal (Dhubri); Ashwini Roy Sarkar (Golakganj); Abu Bakkar Siddique (Bilasipara West); Ashok Singhi BilasiparaEast; Ajay Kumar Roy (Bijni); Shyamjit Rabha (Dudhnoi); Osman Goni (Jaleswar); Sankar Chandra Das (Sorbhog); Shahidul Islam (Jania); Hasinara Khatun (Baghbar) and Hemanga Thakuria (Palasbari).