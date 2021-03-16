Heptullah launches Lotus Tea made by Manipur women

GUWAHATI, March 16: Manipur Governor, Najma Heptullah today launched “Loktak Lotus Tea’ produced by a group of women and lauded the innovative efforts of the women group for making good use of locally available lotus flower.

“Happy to launch the ‘Loktak Lotus Tea’ produced by a group of women of The Women Handloom and Handicrafts Cooperative Society Ltd, Thanga using locally available Lotus flowers from Loktak Lake” the Governor said.

“Such joint Efforts of women group will go a long way in Hon’ble PM Shri Narendramodi ji’s call for vocal for local products. Handloom and handicrafts products of Manipur need to be value added to meet the present time needs and provide market access.,” the she further said.