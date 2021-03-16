We will come back to power with more seats: Himanta

GUWAHATI, March 16: Moved by the huge gathering of people in the BJP’s election rally at Bishwanath Chariali today, state BJP leader and Convenor of North East Development Alliance (NEDA), DR Himanta Biswa Sarma today stated that the sea of humanity in BJP’s rally just indicated that the party will come back to power in Assam with more seats in the state Assembly

“Delighted to witness the sea of people at Biswanath Chariali today. This is testimony of the massive BJP wave all over Assam. We will come back to power with a bigger majority,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted today.