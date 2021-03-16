NEIGRIHMS cancer unit to be ready by Dec

SHILLONG, March 15: Amid rising cancer cases and uncertainty over the cancer wing of Civil Hospital, Shillong, there is some good news — the construction of Regional Cancer Centre at NEIGRIHMS will be completed by the year-end.

Meghalaya is facing an alarming situation since East Khasi Hills has the highest tobacco-related cancer cases and the second highest cancer incidence rate in the country.

Speaking about the Regional Cancer Centre, NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr P Bhattacharya said the building will be handed over to the institute by the construction firm in December.

“Once handed over, we may take some more time to get necessary equipment and permission. We are optimistic about making it functional by the middle of next year,” he said.

As there is a dearth of hospitals and treatment, many cancer patients are forced to travel outside the state for treatment. It becomes more difficult for the poor.

The Regional Cancer Centre will be a 250-bed facility and it is hoped that it will solve the problem.

Bhattacharya said the proposed infrastructure will be of great help for the people of the state and the entire region as people are forced to go to Vellore, Chennai and Mumbai for treatment.

“Once the facility becomes functional, people will be able to get treatment in Shillong with government-approved reasonable rates,” he said.

The need for good cancer hospitals in Meghalaya has been felt for long. As per the National Cancer Registry Programme, Cancer Statistics of 2020, East Khasi Hills also has the highest relative proportion of cancer cases associated with the use of tobacco for both males and females. The 66.9% tobacco-related cancer in men and 43.1% in women in the district is the highest in the country.

The total number of cancer cases reported in the past five years from East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts is 7,014. Altogether 3,281 people died — 2,068 of them men — due to cancer in the four districts during the period.

The state government maintains that steps are under way to make the cancer wing of Civil Hospital, Shillong functional as early as possible. Presently, it is being used as a COVID centre.