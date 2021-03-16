185 candidates to slug it out for 29 GHADC seats

TURA, March 15: As many as 185 aspirants have joined the fray to contest the upcoming GHADC elections on April 12 for 29 seats, following closure of nominations on Monday in the five districts of Garo Hills. Scrutiny that took place shortly after nominations closed had no rejections of any of the candidates.

But, what has stood out is the conspicuous absence of two sitting MDCs who have not sought re-election this time.

Tura MDC Rupert M Sangma and Batabari MDC Mark Goera B Marak, both independents, have not figured in the list of candidates vying for the contest on April 12. Both have given the contest a miss, for varied reasons.

Among the last candidates to clear the nomination hurdle before the deadline passed on Monday were two women aspirants.

School teacher Dr. Pilne A Sangma, who had contested the 2018 MLA elections from Rangsakona constituency as an Independent, filed her nomination papers for the Tura seat as the UDP candidate.

Another young aspirant to throw her hat into the ring is Ruth Tamera A Sangma, daughter of sitting NPP MLA from Selsella and former bureaucrat, Ferlin C A Sangma. Ruth filed her nomination as an Independent to take on NPP’s Roynath D Sangma and Congress heavyweight and former legislator Ashahel D Shira for the Batabari seat.

While there were nine candidates to file their nominations across six constituencies in West Garo Hills district on the last day, in East Garo Hills no aspiring politician turned up to file their nomination at the eleventh hour.

West Garo Hills has the highest number of 90 candidates vying for their place among the 13 constituencies, including Tura.

East Garo Hills with three constituencies has the lowest number of 16 candidates.

23 candidates are vying for the 4 seats on offer in North Garo Hills.

As many as 32 candidates are in the fray in the five constituencies in South Garo Hills.

South West Garo Hills, comprising four constituencies, has 24 candidates ready for the electoral battle.