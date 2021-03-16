Registration Card mandatory for migrant workers

TURA, March 16: With regard to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, the Deputy Labour Commissioner, West Garo Hills Tura has informed that all migrant workmen (labourers) must compulsorily register themselves and acquire a Registration Card from the Labour Department.

The necessary documents required for registration in the Labour office are EPIC, Aadhar or Driving License No or Pan No or BPL card or any other documents issued by the Government of its Authority (optional) including 2 (two) passport size photograph and Rs. 50 (fifty) as registration fee.

Further, the registration can be done via online at https://investmeghalya.gov. in or offline in the District Labour Office, Dakopgre, Tura.