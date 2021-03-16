Faced with potential termination, teachers stage indefinite hunger strike

TURA, March 16: LP and UP Contractual teachers from Garo Hills who face potential termination from their services on Tuesday began their indefinite hunger strike at William Point, Hawakhana in Tura in an effort to put pressure on the government to review the decision with regard to their termination.

Earlier on Monday, the teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills Government LP and UP School Contractual Teachers Association (AGHLPUPSCTA) had decided to stage the hunger strike at the P A Sangma Stadium in Dakopgre. However, due to permission not being granted to use the venue by the concerned authority, the proposed strike was cancelled at the last moment.

Last year, the government in an effort to improve the education scenario in the state had decided to do away with contractual appointment and given the teachers a last chance to clear the MTET exams to retain their services. However, when the results of the MTET exams were declared, barring a few who were successful, the majority of the teachers were unable to clear the exams.

Fearing that they will be left with no livelihood options if they are axed from their services, the teachers are now demanding that they be given to continue in their professions with multiple chances to clear the MTET.

“We demand special MTET for us and the government should give us multiple chances to clear the said exam while allowing us to continue in our services. We request the government especially, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into our grievances and take necessary steps so that our future is secure,” Sam K Sangma, one of the teachers participating in the strike said.

“We have always been teachers all our lives. Some of us have been in service for two years while some have completed ten years. Now suddenly, we face the threat of potential termination and we will become jobless. We urge the government to make some kind of arrangement for us so that we can continue in our services,” another teacher said in his appeal to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.