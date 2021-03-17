CM-level meeting on border soon

SHILLONG, March 16: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said a meeting with his Assam counterpart on the interstate boundary dispute would be held soon while asserting that measures have been undertaken to ensure the safety of people living in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister made this assurance while replying to a special motion moved by Congress legislator from Rangsakona, Zenith Sangma on the failure of governance and deterioration of law and order in the state.

Reminding that Meghalaya has had issues in stretches of the 884 km border with Assam since statehood on January 21, 1972, Sangma said the administration at the district and local levels of both states have on many occasions actively resolved problems and diffused tension along the border.

This has helped maintain peace, especially in Block-I, Block-II, Khanduli and Langpih areas, he added.

“Whenever there have been incidents in the disputed areas along the inter-state border, steps have been taken at the thana and district levels to ensure that we quickly respond to any situation. As per the SOP agreed to by both the states, matters are first discussed at the OC and district level and then at the nodal officer level and the Chief Secretary level,” the Chief Minister said.

He also informed the House that the deputy commissioners of the border districts are regularly in touch with their counterparts in Assam to ensure that the status quo is respected.

Giving out the details of the steps taken by the state government to ensure the safety of the people, he said a police border outpost has been set up at Lejadubi and Langpih in West Khasi Hills district, Saitsama and Khanduli in Jaintia Hills and the state police have intensified mobile and foot patrolling especially in the areas of dispute.

“Officers-in-charge of thanas and outpost along the border with Assam have been soliciting the support of local headmen and villagers to maintain close surveillance and passing of information on any activities of Assam police/officials especially in the areas of dispute,” Sangma said.

He also said magistrates and police are promptly taking action on all incidents having a bearing on law and order in the areas and the police of West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts have been closely monitoring the developments in the border areas and are in constant contact with their counterparts in Assam.

“The deputy commissioners concerned are regularly in touch with their counterparts in Assam and meeting on a case-to-case basis,” he added.