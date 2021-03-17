World Bank boost for roads, bridges in state

SHILLONG, March 16: Roads and bridges worth $300 million will be constructed from a World Bank loan to boost surface communication in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The loan amount will be utilised in two phases, he said while replying to a short duration discussion moved by Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh.

The government has constituted the Meghalaya Infrastructure Development Finance Commission and a management unit to oversee the projects, the House was told.

The target for completing the World Bank-funded projects is 6 years but the government hopes to get it done within 4 years, Sangma said, adding that the loan has to be repaid in 14 years.

“Contracts for eight major roads totalling 179 km with a total tender value of $52.6 million have been awarded. The major projects include the 35 km Bajengdoba-Resubelpara-Mendipathar-Damra road which is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 78 crore,” the chief minister said.

The other roads include the 32 km AMPT road worth Rs. 50 crore, a 20 km road parallel to the existing Dalu-Baghmara road estimated at Rs 40 crore, the 11 km Shillong-Diengpasoh road and the 26 km Pasyih-Garampani road.

Contracts have also been awarded for the Laitkor-Pomlakrai, Rongjeng- Mansang-Adokgre and Umling-Patharkhmah roads.

The financial evaluation and bid invitation for a few roads are in process and the procurement of DPR consultants for nine timber bridges is under way, Sangma said.

“The feasibility study for the Shillong Ropeway project has also been finalised,” he said.

There are also plans to improve the urban roads in Jowai and Shillong at a cost of Rs 12 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively, the Chief Minister told the House.

Earlier, Congress MLAs including P.T. Sawkmie and Lyngdoh urged the state government to take up the construction of the VIP road for connecting Shillong with eastern Ri-Bhoi where the airport is located.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem too asked the government to take up the construction of the Umsning-Jagiroad road.

West Shillong MLA Mohendro Rapsang expressed concern over the increasing traffic congestion in Shillong and asked the government to explore the possibility of building flyovers and additional parking lots in the city.