Govt examining SSA teachers’ demand

SHILLONG, March 16: The Meghalaya government is still contemplating a way to enhance the salaries of over 12,000 SSA teachers, who have been clamouring for their pays to be made at par with regular teachers as per the 5th Pay Commission.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, on Tuesday, told the House that the government is still examining the SSA teachers’ demand for enhancement of salaries.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA HM Shangpliang, Rymbui informed that the Education department requires an additional amount of Rs 216 crore annually in order to enhance the salaries of the teachers.

He added that the annual expenditure, at present, with regard to payment of the salaries of 12,541 SSA elementary teachers and 432 SSA secondary teachers is Rs 311.47 crore.

“We will have to spend Rs 527.66 crore if the salaries of the SSA teachers have to be enhanced at par with the 5th Pay Commission,” Rymbui added.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress urged the NPP-led MDA Government to consider the demand for enhancement of salaries.

“During the last few years, the SSA teachers have been struggling to voice their grievances to the government and they are still awaiting redressal to their problems,” Congress legislator Shangpliang said, while moving a zero-hour notice during the budget session of the House.

According to the MLA, SSA teachers are demanding for creation of posts to shift the 12,541 SSA teachers from the State Implementation Society to the Education department on a regular basis as per the provisions of the RTE and SSA norms.

He said that the SSA teachers’ association has submitted several memorandums to the education minister to remind the state government of their demands.

According to him, the State Project Director had informed the association on September 11, 2019, that their demand is under examination at the government-level.

“Sadly, even after a year and half, the status is still the same,” Shangpliang said.

On the other hand, as per State Rules under RTE 2009, it is inferred that the teachers recruited and appointed for implementing the provisions of RTE Act will have pay and allowance at par with the regular teachers, Shangpliang informed. However, in Meghalaya, 5,814 primary teachers and 6,827 upper primary teachers working under SSA are distinguished from regular teachers, he added.

“Apparently, these SSA teachers continue to be appointed on contractual basis by the school management committees authorised by the State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya as a policy decision taken by the state government, which clearly contradicts the government’s instructions,” Shangpliang stated.