MiG-21 Bison crashes in central India

Gwalior: Wreckage of the Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet lies in a field after the crash in Gwalior. Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the tragic accident.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
Gwalior: Wreckage of the Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet lies in a field after the crash in Gwalior. Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the tragic accident.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
Comments are closed.