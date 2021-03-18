‘Appoint technocrat to oversee MeECL finance’

SHILLONG, March 17: The financially distressed Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) will be in equilibrium in its functioning if the state government appoints a technocrat as the Director of Finance in the MeECL, feels East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh’s suggestion comes at a time when the corporation is under severe fund crunch and debt-ridden.

The East Shillong MLA presented the suggestion on the floor of the House while raising a supplementary question during the Question Hour of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Earlier to this, Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma had questioned Power Minister James Sangma whether three people as Board of Directors of the MeECL can run the public sector undertaking, even as one of them, Arunkumar Khembhavi, takes charge of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director and Director of Finance posts at the PSU.

On the other hand, Lyngdoh, while pointing out that the same person has been bestowed with a lot of responsibility, asked whether the state government will exercise their mind and bring in a technocrat to have a check and balance in the system of the corporation.

The East Shillong MLA maintained that it does not seem like a healthy process while stressing on a way out. In response, Power Minister James Sangma said that the government is examining the suggestion.

He admitted that roping in an experienced technocrat who has worked in bigger PSUs as the Director of Finance on the basis of lateral entry will bring in a lot of value to the MeECL.

Earlier, replying to the query by Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma, the power minister said that the MeECL had written to the government to provide an office to be placed as the Director of Finance, MeECL, but the government had expressed inability to do so due to shortage of officers. “Nonetheless, MeECL will start exploring other options and see if a Director of Finance can be appointed via lateral entry,” he added.