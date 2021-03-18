No plans to relocate Shillong Airport

SHILLONG, March 17: The state government, on Wednesday, said that it has no plans to shift the location of the Shillong Airport while embracing the possibility of starting cargo flights.

“No. The government is not planning to shift the location of Shillong Airport from Umden, Umroi,” said Power Minister James Sangma on behalf of Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. Sangma was replying to a query by Congress MLA from Umroi, George B Lyngdoh, during the Question Hour of the Assembly.

Suggestions were given out on starting cargo flights from Meghalaya, to which the power minister said that the department can examine the idea further.