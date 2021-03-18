ECI appoints 3 categories of observers in poll-bound Assam

GUWAHATI, March 18: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three categories of observers in the poll-bound state of Assam to oversee the conduct of the three-phase Assam Assembly elections.

General observers, police observers and expenditure observers have been drawn in from various cadres such as IAS, IPS, IRS, IRS (C&CE), IRAS, IDAS, etc. and are deployed across the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) across Assam.

Altogether, 90 general observers, 31 police observers and 53 expenditure observers have been deployed by the ECI to observe the poll process.

In the first phase, 31 general observers (IAS), 10 police observers (IPS) and 20 expenditure observers (IRS, IRS (C&CE), IRAS, IDAS cadres) will be deployed across 47 constituencies.

In the second phase, 26 general observers (IAS), 12 police observers (IPS) and 16 expenditure observers (IRS, IRS (C&CE), IRAS, IDAS cadres) will be deployed across 39 constituencies.

In the third and final phase, 33 general observers (IAS), 9 police observers (IPS) and 17 expenditure observers (IRS, IRS (C&CE), IRAS, IDAS cadres) will be deployed across 40 constituencies.

ECI has also deployed three special central observers to supervise and monitor the overall poll process in the state. Sudarsanam Srinivasan has been deployed as special general observer, Ashok Kumar as special police observer and Neena Nigam as special expenditure observer.