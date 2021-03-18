Incumbent MLAs file nominations; confident of retaining seats  

GUWAHATI, March 18: Incumbent MLAs from the ruling BJP-AGP alliance expressed confidence of retaining their seats after filing their nominations from Gauhati East, Gauhati West and Dispur Legislative Assembly constituencies for the third phase Assam Assembly elections scheduled on April 6.

Minister and Gauhati East candidate, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya filed his nominations at the Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday, after being accompanied from his Bora Service (Ulubari) residence by BJP’s poll strategist and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Both the ministers were seen riding bicycles as hundreds of party members, supporters and well wishers cheered them along, with some showering flower petals.

Speaking to reporters later, Bhattacharya thanked the “Congress for giving him almost a walkover, I am confident of improving on the victory margin achieved in 2016”, indicating that Congress candidate, Ashima Bordoloi, the daughter of former Gauhati East MLA, Capt. Robin Bordoloi, will not pose any challenge.

He said he would win by a handsome margin because of the work he had accomplished as minister and MLA in the past five years.

“Every year, we come out with a report card of our accomplishments. In 2020, (because of COVID-19 and lockdown) we could not do anything though. But about 80 percent of the water works project has been completed… while other projects are coming up,” Bhattacharya said.

Sitting MLA from Gauhati West constituency, Ramendra Nath Kalita, who was elected in Assam Legislative Assembly election in 1985 to 1996, 2006 and 2016 from the constituency, also sounded confident. “This is a big constituency…So to understand this constituency, it will take around six months. So for the Congress candidate to understand the constituency in 15 days will be difficult,” Kalita said, ruling out Congress’ prospects in the seat.

“In the past five years I have done a lot. The drinking water project will be completed in about two months. I will give priority to employment, land patta and land rights for indigenous families and address other problems once I am elected again,” the sitting MLA said.

Likewise, another sitting MLA from BJP, Atul Bora filed his nomination from Dispur constituency, asserting that he would win by a big margin.

Bora had won by the highest margin of 1,30,197 votes from Dispur LAC in the 2016 Assam Assembly polls. He had polled 1,98,378 votes, defeating the then sitting Congress MLA and former minister Akon Bora. “This time I will try to break my own record,” Atul Bora said.