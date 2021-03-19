Assam Congress launches ‘5 guarantee’ campaign song

GUWAHATI, March 19: With just about a week left for the first phase Assam polls, the Opposition Congress has launched the party’s official ‘Congressor 5 Guarantee’ campaign song at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

The song, launched by AICC general secretary, in-charge, Assam, Jitendra Singh, calls upon the people of Assam to join the Congress in its vision of peace and prosperity for the state through the assurance of ‘Congressor 5 Guarantee’.

“It iterates that the unemployed youth will get a guarantee of progress because Congress is coming with guaranteed generation of one lakh government jobs per annum, translating to five lakh government jobs during the course of its tenure,” a statement issued by the party said.

“Tea-garden workers will receive a guarantee of happiness, as Congress has vowed to increase their wages to Rs 365 through the guarantee. Further, women power will shine under the Congress regime, as in an effort to recognise the endless toil by the housewives of the state, the party has guaranteed ‘respect’ to homemakers by providing a relief of Rs 2000 to assure their financial autonomy,” the campaign song claimed.

The song further goes on to highlight that every town and village of Assam will be illuminated once the Congress is voted to office.

“The party guarantees 200 units of free electricity to all households of Assam, which will also amount to a saving of Rs1400 for every family,” it added.

The song concludes by stating, “Congress will protect the language, culture and pride of Assam by nullifying the Citizenship Amendment Act law”.

“By pressing the poll-button of the “hand”, the people of Assam will be ushered into an era of prosperity and harmony, because Congress is coming with ‘5 Guarantees’,” the song claimed.

It may be mentioned, the incumbent BJP in Assam has hit the mark early, wooing voters over the past several weeks with their campaign song, “Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar”.